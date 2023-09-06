Warning issued over possible police impersonator in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — The public is being warned about a person possibly impersonating a police officer and using red and blue flashing lights on their car.

Salt Lake City police say an investigation began Wednesday afternoon after a driver reported seeing a "suspicious circumstance" involving a dark-colored sedan with flashing lights.

According to police, the car, possibly a Dodge Charger, was spotted on Interstate 80 between the Airport exit and Redwood Road.

Officials are not sure if the driver was using the flashing red and blue lights in an attempt to pull someone over or to get through traffic at a quicker pace. Neither the driver or passenger in the vehicle had any visible law enforcement markings on their clothing.

A photo of the vehicle showed it flashing its lights behind another vehicle.

Police said based on the placement, pattern and positioning of the lights that the car didn't belong to any law enforcement agency. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the vehicle or identify the driver.

"Except for authorized emergency vehicles, Utah law prohibits how people can use red and blue lights while operating a vehicle," police warned. "Utah law also prohibits a person from impersonating a police officer."

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is urged to contact police.