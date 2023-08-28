'We can't tolerate this;' Details behind Salt Lake City club raid revealed

SALT LAKE CITY — Days after two men were arrested at a Salt Lake City club over the weekend after a search found alcohol, guns and drugs, police detailed the months-long investigation that led to the operation.

"We recognized we can't tolerate this and we haven't tolerated it," said Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department

Police and fire departments executed the search warrant at the New Yorker early Saturday morning. Four guns, cash, cocaine, marijuana and over 100 bottles of alcohol were recovered during the raid. Kody Valdez and Fetuao Fusitua, both 24, were arrested on charges on unlawful drug possession with the intent to distribute and the illegal possession of a firearm.

Police began a criminal investigation related to the alleged conduct inside the venue in June.

"There was a nexus to the New Yorker where people would get extremely intoxicated and it would roll out into the parking lot where people would get into fights and resort to the violence where they would be pulling out guns and shooting guns at each other and things," said Wian.

According to data from Salt Lake City police, in a year to date as of August 20, violent crime in District 4, where the club is located, is up nearly four percent.

"The real tipping point here was when someone in our community was shot and died," explained Wian.

Between June 9-July 15, the department began enhanced patrols in the area which netted 15 arrests and seized six firearms, marijuana and cocaine, as well as conducting more than 30 traffic stops.

"Our Central Patrol Division, specifically our bike squads, they dedicated resources down there between that 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. hour to make sure that they had a presence down there, had a footprint down there to be able to help prevent and deter some of this violent crime," said Wian.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall's office confirmed the New Yorker has been operating in its current form since April 2022. The city said the club is licensed as a reception and venue center only, meaning they host private parties. The office says per state statute, private party invitees can bring their own alcohol to consume but the business is not allowed to charge an admittance fee or charge for any alcohol.