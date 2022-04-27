Weber Co. DUI driver stopped 7.5 times over legal limit

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A Utah driver in Weber County was arrested for DUI over the weekend after being stopped and testing 7.5 times over the legal limit.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a trooper was working the DUI shift when they saw a vehicle failing to maintain its lane. After going over the center median on the unnamed road, the driver and vehicle remained stuck at an intersection.

The legal limit in Utah is a .05 blood alcohol content, so the driver must have registered a .37, which is barely under the alcohol level which doctors say can kill the person drinking.

UHP reminded drivers to find a sober ride if they have had too much to drink.