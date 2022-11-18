Weber High School students in custody after leading police on chase

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — Four Weber High School students were taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended in an accident.

Officers were first called to the Pleasant View school at around noon after receiving reports of four male students chasing a female in the parking lot. When police arrived, the students jumped into a car and fled, leading officers on a chase.

The pursuit lasted for a few miles before the students took a corner too fast and hit another car, according to Pleasant View police officials.

No one was injured during the accident.

The students were taken into custody with police believing the driver of the car leading officers on the chase was driving under the influence.