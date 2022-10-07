'We're in the bad things;' Rose Park residents don't feel safe after shootings

SALT LAKE CITY — A second suspect remains at large following the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in the Rose Park neighborhood Thursday night.

The day after the possibly gang-related shooting, several residents in the neighborhood shared their thoughts about living in the area.

“I’ve seen some good things and bad things. Right now, we’re in the bad things,” said Alfonso Martinez.

Martinez has lived next to Meadows Park for 50 years.

“It’s been a good neighborhood, I got some good neighbors here,” Martinez added. “But people who don’t live here come through here, and that’s what’s making it scary.”

Events Thursday began at Meadows Park before expanding through part of the neighborhood. Police say the 14-year-old who was shot is expected to survive.

Martinez said he didn’t see the altercation, but added that there have been issues in the area, including his and his neighbor’s cars being were stolen from their driveways.

“I wish I could feel more safe, with more patrol,” Martinez added.

The Salt Lake City Police Department says crime can happen in any part of the city.

“I wouldn’t say that that one particular area is more prone to gang violence or gun violence than any other part of our city,” said Brent Weisberg with the department. “Of course, the Salt Lake City Police department works to proactively reduce crime, including gang and gun violence on a daily basis.”

Barry Buckendorf lives a couple blocks away from the park and a different view than his neighbors.

“Gang activity is always a concern, but it hasn’t affected us, for what ever reason,” he said.

Buckendorf moved into the neighborhood about six years ago and says he feels safe where he lives.

“Two blocks one way or the other might be dangerous," he said. "Here doesn’t seem to be.”

Weisberg said that all of residents have a role to play in preventing crime on our streets.

“If you know anything about a potential gun or gang violence crime that may happen in the future, we certainly want to know about that so we can start to engage with that person early on. One of the best things that we can do is prevention.”