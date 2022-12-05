West Jordan man lured victim to home using ex-girlfriend's Snapchat, charges say

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan man has been charged after he allegedly used his ex-girlfriend's Snapchat account to lure a man to meet up before firing multiple rounds at him.

Omar Muktar Hussein, 18, was charged Monday with multiple counts of felony discharge of a firearm, along with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice.

According to charging documents, the victim arrived at a West Jordan home on Nov. 30 after previously messaging with a woman on the social media app. The victim said he walked up to the home, then turned around and got back into his vehicle.

After turning around and driving past the woman's home, the victim said he heard shots "coming through the passenger side of his vehicle and that he was struck in the hand and the forearm," the arrest report read.

Following the shooting, the victim said he saw a white Mercedes-Benz driving away from the scene.

Police later identified the woman on Snapchat who said she had been communicating with the victim, but that her ex-boyfriend had taken the phone away from her earlier on the night of the shooting. The woman's father told officers that his daughter and Hussein had been in a big argument the same evening.

Hussein's ex-girlfriend also said he drove a white Mercedes and had heard the shots fired outside her home.

During a police interview, Hussein admitted to using his ex-girlfriend's phone and Snapchat account to communicate with the victim, and sat in his car when the man walked up to the West Jordan home.