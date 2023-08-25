West Jordan man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A West Jordan man pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting, resisting and impeding officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Justin D. Adams pleaded faces up to eight years in prison with sentencing scheduled for Dec. 8

Adams admitted to striking a helmeted officer in the head and helping to pull away a bike rack that police were using for crowd control. He has also been accused of assaulting the federal agents who went to arrest him in Utah, but a federal jury in Salt Lake City acquitted Adams earlier this year.

Fifteen Utahns have been charged with crimes connected to the Capitol riot, with Adams the ninth to be convicted.