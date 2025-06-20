West Jordan resident finds man they didn't know sleeping on their couch

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A 39-year-old Utah man is facing charges after police say he went into someone's apartment and fell asleep on the couch. Robert Stedman was arrested on Thursday.

According to court documents, officers were called to the apartment complex after the renter found Stedman asleep on their couch.

Police say Stedman didn't know the people inside the apartment, and the victims didn't know Stedman. West Jordan police say Stedman claimed he believed the apartment to be rented by a girl he had just met or the voices inside his head.

The victims claimed to have left their apartment unlocked for another family member.

Robert Stedman faces charges of criminal trespass of a dwelling.