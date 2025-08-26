West Valley City-based 'healer' charged with multiple forcible sexual abuse charges

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A faith-based "healer" who operated out of West Valley City was charged Tuesday with multiple forcible sexual abuse charges after some of his clients came forward to police. Now officials are hoping that anyone with similar experiences will come forward.

Jairo Cesar Vasquez Garzon, 57, worked as a Tarot Card reader with the Misioneros de la Luz under the name "Rafael The Grand Warlock."

Prosecutors say that a West Valley City Police Department detective investigated the assaults. One victim told investigators that she had heard a radio ad for a "healer" called "Misioneros de la Luz" and made an appointment with Garzon.

During the first few appointments, the victim stated that Garzon prayed over her and told her "whatever was to happen in the room was to stay between them."

On her fourth appointment, in January 2024, Garzon allegedly wrapped the victim in a blanket and sprayed her with a liquid, causing her to lose consciousness. When the victim awoke, she recalled Garzon assaulting her.

Police noted that during their investigation into the assault, they followed up on a reported sexual assault that took place over a year and a half earlier at the same location.

During that earlier investigation, another victim had reported in August of 2022 that she responded to an office building for a Tarot Card reading with "Rafael The Grand Warlock." Investigators say that Rafael was Garzon.

According to the victim in the earlier case, while she was at the first appointment, Garzon put his arms around her and stated, "Anything that happens in this room is to be kept in the room,” and “No one needs to know what happens in the room.”

The victim was asked to return at a later date to complete her reading. During that session, the victim says she was assaulted by Garzon.

Jairo Cesar Vasquez Garzon faces three charges of second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and one count of first-degree felony object rape.

“We are grateful the detective was able to connect these incidents into a single case. Law enforcement officials are concerned that there may be additional victims from this defendant. We applaud the survivors in this case for coming forward to help ensure that the defendant can be held accountable and to help stop these alleged actions from happening to others. The most important part of supporting a survivor is to start by believing them,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

Prosecutors note they believe more victims of Garzon may be out there. Anyone who believes they may have information is asked to call police at their non-emergency number (801) 840-4000.