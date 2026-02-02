Former Salt Lake City teacher sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of student

SALT LAKE CITY — A former teacher at West High School in Salt Lake City will spend at least 11 years in prison for sexually abusing one of his students.

In November, a jury found Sterrett Oney Neale guilty on seven counts of sex-related crimes against one of his students.

A judge on Monday sentenced Neale to five years to life for each of three counts of object rape, but they will run concurrently. He also received 5-to-life for two counts of forcible sodomy, which will also run concurrently to each other — but consecutively to the three other sentences. And finally, two counts of forcible sexual abuse received 1-15 years that will run concurrently to each other, but consecutive to the other sentences. The sentences that run consecutively total 11 years to life.

Neale was originally arrested in 2019, two years after the victim said the abuse began when she was a 17-year-old student participating in a school play directed by Neale.

According to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office, Neale would have the victim come to his classroom after school, where he would "kiss and sexually abuse her."

In August 2017, Neale had the victim meet him in an off-campus parking lot and drive her to his home. When the two arrived at the home, Neale made the girl "duck down so no one would see her." While inside, when his wife wasn't present, Neale sexually abused the victim in the bedroom.

The victim said the sexual abuse continued for over a year before she turned 18.

“Our teachers are meant to protect and educate our children, not abuse them," said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said back in November. "We hope that this jury verdict helps the victim-survivor feel that she has received some justice, though perfect justice would mean this would have never happened to her."

“This sentence sends a strong message to our community that those in a special position of trust with our children will be held accountable if they violate that trust. We appreciate the victim-survivor for her bravery to stand up to her abuser, and hope that her voice empowers others that may be suffering in silence,” Gill added in response to the sentencing, also thanking the police, prosecutors and social workers who helped with the case.