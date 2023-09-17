Watch Now
West Valley City Police ask for help in finding homicide suspect

Esteban Galvaz
West Valley City Police
Esteban Galvaz
Posted at 3:21 PM, Sep 17, 2023
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police are asking the public for help in locating a homicide suspect stemming from a shooting on September 15.

Brian Torres, 21, was shot and died at the scene near 2800 West 2700 South in Salt Lake City.

Police have identified Esteban Galvaz as a possible suspect, last seen leaving his house in Magna.

He is described as being 5'8", 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo on his neck with the number 662.

Anyone with information regarding the case, is asked to call 801-965-5200 / 801-840-4000 or email majorcrimes@svc-ut.gov.

Tips can be made anonymously.

