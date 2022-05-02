West Valley City police looking for person of interest connected to deadly stabbing at apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City police released a person of interest in connection to a deadly stabbing at an apartment complex Saturday night.

Police said 59-year-old Willie Houston was bleeding badly when he knocked on the door of a unit at the Aspenwood Apartments in the 4100 South block of 4080 West. After discovering he had been stabbed, crews transported Houston to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police identified Deon Jennings, 30, as a person of interest. Jennings is the nephew of Houston's girlfriend and lives in the same apartment complex, but in a different unit.

Witnesses reported a dispute between Houston and Deon Jennings.

Police were asking for help from the public to find Jennings, who is described as 5’ 7” and weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair that is cut shorter than its appearance in the photo shared by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Jennings' whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.