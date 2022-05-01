Man dead after stabbing in West Valley

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One man is dead after being stabbed multiple times in West Valley Saturday night.

West Valley City Police tell FOX 13 News that shortly after 8:00 p.m., they received a call of a man with several stab wounds at an apartment complex near 4100 South 4000 West after he had knocked on the door of an apartment asking for help.

The man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he later died from his wounds.

WVCPD say that this is an isolated incident and are continuing to investigate.