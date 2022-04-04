West Valley City thief turns to the dark side by stealing lightsaber

WEST VALLEY CITY — While a lightsaber is considered to be "an elegant weapon for a more civilized age," a local West Valley City store is looking for a half-witted nerf herder who made off with a sword without paying Sunday.

The owner of The Nerd Store inside the Valley Fair Mall said the weapon made popular in Star Wars was sitting in the center of the store before it was swiped. Charles Prows told FOX 13 News that a store employee saw the whole thing on security video as it was happening, but the crook took off quicker than a jawa in a filched landspeeder.

Prows said the lightsaber sells for $300, so that's a lot of credits no matter which galaxy you live.

About a month ago, store employees believe the same guy came in and took a similar lightsaber. In both incidents, the thief made off with the weapon in just 30 seconds.

Darth Sidious may be the face of pure evil in the Star Wars legend, but there's now a close second to the folks at The Nerd Store.