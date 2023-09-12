Who killed Provo jogger Isabelle Parr? Police still searching

PROVO, Utah — It has been more than nine months since a 21-year-old was hit and killed while jogging in Provo, and officials have yet to find a suspect or suspects involved in the incident.

Isabelle Parr's body was found near 800 North and 800 West on Dec. 1. By the time paramedics arrived on the scene, it was determined that Parr had died of her injuries.

Nearly a year later, Parr's family and Provo police say they won't stop asking for help with the case.

"She honestly was one of the, if not the best person that I've ever known," said Parr's cousin, Lizzy Bettinson. "She's just such a kind spirit and she was always looking out for people.

"The best way to describe her was just like a ball of light, she just wanted to make people laugh."

Bettinson says her cousin went out for a jog on a route she would usually take near the Provo River Trail. When she went to cross the road at 820 North and 800 West, Parr was hit and killed by a dark colored pickup truck around 5:30 p.m. that evening.

"It didn't feel real at first," she said.

Police say the driver did not remain on scene.

"The hardest part is definitely not knowing really anything," said Bettinson. "The police are doing their best and going off of the information they have, which is not a lot, it's not easy to get information."

A few months after Parr's death, a private citizen put up $20,000 for information leading to the identification of a suspect. The police department shared information about the reward, urging people through social media posts over the last six months, including Monday, to come forward if they have any information.

"It's been heartbreaking and difficult," explained Capt. Brian Taylor. "The major difficulty, of course, has been borne by the family and the community that Isabel's life has impacted."

Taylor added that detectives have spent time and resources on the investigation while canvassing the neighborhood and scouring for every bit of available video data. That includes pursuing warrants and examining people's devices to see who was driving through the area at the time Parr was hit and killed.

"None of that has been particularly fruitful," he said. "The one thing we have is an image, a grainy image of this large pickup truck, and it does show Isabel being struck and killed."