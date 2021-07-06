Wife accused of killing husband at Magna martial arts studio

MAGNA, Utah — A woman was arrested Tuesday and will be charged with murder following the death of her husband at a martial arts studio in Magna.

Unified police say Cynthia Vincent, 41, called 911 around 12:30 a.m. to say she had shot her husband at the studio location at 9145 West Magna Main Street because her husband, Michael, had assaulted her.

When officers arrived at Vincent's House of Goju, they found Michael Vincent's body just inside the main entrance of the studio, with a revolver laying next to him. Cynthia Vincent confirmed the gun was the weapon she had used to shoot her husband.

Cynthia Vincent said Michael strangled her before she retrieved a gun to "defend herself," according to the probable cause affidavit. She claimed her husband lunged at her, leading her to shoot him one time.

The police report says the only indicator of an assault was a "large scratch" under Cynthia Vincent's chin.

A post to the studio's Facebook page Tuesday read "Due to unexpected circumstances the dojo will be closed. Watch here for any updates."