Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Woman arrested after allegedly grabbing child at Days of '47 Parade

Days of '47 Parade
FOX 13 News
Days of '47 Parade
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 15:58:37-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly grabbed a child who was walking with family at the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City.

According to police, a woman was walking towards the parade with her two young children, ages 8 and 9, when another woman "came out into the street screaming about them stealing her wagon."

As the family continued to walk past the woman, the suspect, identified as Tiffanie Day, 53, grabbed the 8-year-old boy by the head and pulled him out of the wagon.

The mother was able to identify Day, who told officers, "I'm sorry, I was confused. I thought that was a blue wagon, not black."

Police said the boy suffered small bruises during the incident.

Day was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of child abuse with injury.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere