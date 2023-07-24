Woman arrested after allegedly grabbing child at Days of '47 Parade

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly grabbed a child who was walking with family at the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City.

According to police, a woman was walking towards the parade with her two young children, ages 8 and 9, when another woman "came out into the street screaming about them stealing her wagon."

As the family continued to walk past the woman, the suspect, identified as Tiffanie Day, 53, grabbed the 8-year-old boy by the head and pulled him out of the wagon.

The mother was able to identify Day, who told officers, "I'm sorry, I was confused. I thought that was a blue wagon, not black."

Police said the boy suffered small bruises during the incident.

Day was taken into custody and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one count of child abuse with injury.