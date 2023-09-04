Woman arrested for hitting, killing child on bicycle in Uintah County

BALLARD, Utah — Police arrested a woman who they say hit and killed a teenage boy riding a bike in a small eastern Utah town.

According to the Uintah County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Monie Rose Manning-Miller was driving south on 1500 East in Ballard on Saturday when she hit the victim, a 15-year-old boy. She told police that as she approached the intersection of 2000 South, she saw two bicyclists in the middle of the road. She said she tried to avoid them but couldn't go into the other lane because there was an oncoming vehicle.

A witness to the incident, who was riding with the victim, said they were riding north in the southbound lane. He said he heard the victim get hit, and then he turned around and saw him get thrown into the air by the impact and hit the ground. The witness said this happened as Manning-Miller's car "came off the hill," court documents state.

Police said when they spoke to Manning-Miller, they saw a bottle of liquor on the backseat and open beer cans on the floor. They also said there was a small smell of alcohol on her breath. She was given a field sobriety test, of which police said she failed nearly every portion.

Manning-Miller was taken into custody and transported to Vernal for a blood draw. On the way to Ashley Regional Medical Center, police said she became "disorderly," kicking the window and cage inside the police car. A warrant for her blood sample was secured, and the blood draw was performed. She was then booked into the Uintah County Jail.

The boy was initially taken to the Uinta Basin Medical Center in Roosevelt, then transferred to Primary Children's Hospital. The arresting officer wrote in the report that around 11:30 p.m., they were informed that the teen had died from his injuries.

Manning-Miller was booked on one count of "negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death" and one open container violation. She was ordered by a judge to be held without bail. She may face different or additional charges once the case is fully processed in the court system and she is officially charged.