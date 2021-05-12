Watch
Woman charged in fatal 'No Passing Zone' crash in Kane Co.

Utah Department of Public Safety
Volkswagen hit by Nthenya Maingi Patrick, killing 20-year-old Annika Jaramillo
Posted at 4:19 PM, May 12, 2021
KANE COUNTY, Utah — A Florida woman was charged Wednesday for causing a fatal accident when she attempted to pass a truck in a no passing zone in Kane County.

Officials say on Sept. 23, Nthenya Maingi Patrick, 37, of Miami Beach was driving behind a "slow moving large truck" on Highway 89 when she attempted to make an illegal pass at the crest of a hill.

As Patrick moved into the eastbound lane, her SUV struck a Volkswagen headed in the opposite direction.

The passenger in the front seat of the Volkswagen, 20-year-old Annikka Jaramillo of Murray, died on the scene, while Patrick was transported to the hospital. The driver of the Volkswagen was also injured in the accident.

Nthenya Maingi Patrick's SUV following the accident on Highway 89

Patrick was charged in Kane County's 6th District Court with manslaughter and reckless driving.

