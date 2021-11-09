Watch
Woman claims 'chemical warfare' for setting SLC building on fire

Posted at 11:02 AM, Nov 09, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a woman who they say set fire to a Salt Lake City building Monday night.

Mary Lacey, 43, told police that "chemical warfare" was her reason for using a lighter to set fire to the former Sears building on State Street between 700 and 800 South. According to the probable cause affidavit, Lacey has a history of arson.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said they were responding to an unrelated call around 11:30 p.m. when a witness saw the building on fire and called it in. When an officer arrived, he saw Lacey "just looking at the fire," the affidavit reads.

Damages to the building are estimated to be $5,000, while Lacey was arrested on an arson charge.

