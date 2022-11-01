Woman escapes Provo kidnapping attempt while trying to buy costume

PROVO, Utah — A college student was able to escape a kidnapping attempt after she went to a Provo home Monday to buy a hat for a costume.

The woman arrived at the home of Matthew Henry Swann, 39, and completed the transaction when police say Swann allegedly grabbed the woman and pushed her into a room

According to the arrest report, Swann "grabbed the student around the waist with both arms, took her phone away and then attempted to remove his shirt."

Fearing she was going to be raped, the woman punched Swann and bit his finger until he released her. The student was able to escape and call police.

Swann was arrested and faces charges of kidnapping.