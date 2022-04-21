Woman found stabbed, bleeding on Salt Lake City street

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was found on the ground bleeding heavily from stab wounds in Salt Lake City early Thursday.

Police said they are investigating an aggravated assault after receiving a 911 call around 7:30 a.m. about the injured woman lying on the ground near 280 East Hampton Avenue.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital in critical condition. The victim's condition is now critical but stable after emergency surgery.

There is no danger to the public as police add that the investigation is still in its early stages. Members of the department's Investigations Division has responded to assist with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone living in the area of 200 East Kelsey Avenue to review surveillance video between 6:45 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. to see if anything was captured that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.