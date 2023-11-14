Woman hospitalized after alleged stabbing by husband in Weber County

WEST HAVEN, Utah — Police say a man stabbed his wife Monday evening in Weber County.

Weber County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 3330 S. Midland Drive in West Haven, where they found a 29-year-old woman with stab wounds. She was treated at the scene, and then taken to the hospital in serious condition for further treatment.

Witnesses told police that the woman was stabbed by her husband.

Deputies then found the woman's 28-year-old husband, who they said had self-inflicted stab wounds. He was apprehended, then taken to the hospital for treatment. He was also in serious condition.

The names of the suspect and victim were not released. The incident is under investigation, but officials say there is no danger to the public.