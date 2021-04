MURRAY, Utah — A woman was killed Thursday after she was stabbed during a confrontation with a juvenile suspect.

The woman, identified as 34-year-old Melissa Wood, was found by police outside an apartment complex at 4439 S Brick Oven Way.

It is not known what led to the stabbing or if Wood knew the 16-year-old suspect.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody and placed them in juvenile detention.