Woman unlikely to survive after being run over by truck in Murray, police say

MURRAY, Utah — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries from being run over by a pickup truck in Murray, and the driver is in jail facing several charges.

On Tuesday, officers said they saw a Chevrolet truck with dual rear wheels driving "abnormally" on State Street near 4600 South. The first officer said he was going to pull the truck over to see if the driver needed help, but then the truck turned onto a side street and began to accelerate. When the truck reached a T-intersection, it turned right abruptly and at a high rate of speed. That's when officers saw the front passenger door open, and a woman fell out of the truck and was run over by the truck's rear wheels, according to an arrest report.

One officer stopped to help the victim, while an officer who was right behind them pursued the truck. The officer turned on the patrol vehicle's lights, but the truck fled. After hitting a parked car, the truck stopped, and the driver got out and fled on foot. He was eventually apprehended, taken into custody, taken to a hospital for evaluation, then released and taken to the police station.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Butros Maw Kol.

At the station, police said they informed Kol of his Miranda rights and he agreed to answer their questions. He said he was at his girlfriend's house, and he was asked to drive a different woman (the victim) home to Midvale. While he was driving, he said he saw police behind him, and although they were not yet attempting to stop him, he said he got nervous because he was on probation, so he started to drive faster.

Kol said the victim jumped from the passenger seat; it was not stated whether he knew why she did so.

Kol admitted to drinking 7-9 beers before driving. A blood draw was conducted and sent to a lab for testing.

The victim was admitted to the "Shock Trauma" ward at a local hospital, where police said they were informed that her injuries were serious to life-threatening — going as far as saying her injuries "do not appear to be survivable." She reportedly had internal bleeding in her lungs.

The information about the woman's medical condition was included in an arrest report filed Tuesday morning. FOX 13 News reached out to Murray Police for an update on her condition on Wednesday but has yet to hear back.

Kol was booked on suspicion of nine different offenses ranging from infractions to felonies. They included receiving or transfer of a stolen vehicle, failure to respond to officers' signal to stop, failure to remain at accident, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence. He is being held without bail.