Woods Cross coach arrested after camera found inside gym bathroom

WOODS CROSS, Utah — The owner and coach of a Woods Cross gymnastics facility was arrested after he allegedly placed a camera to record those using the gym's bathroom.

Watch gym voyeur arrest LIVE press conference below:

Adam Richard Jacobs, 33, the owner of USA Gymnastics World, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 24 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 15 counts of voyeurism after the device found in the bathroom contained over 500 files.

In a statement from the Woods Cross Police Department, the camera footage featured over 70 individuals "who had been secretly or surreptitiously recorded using the restroom." Many of the photos captured mostly children using the toilet or undressing.

The footage also showed Jacobs as the one who placed the camera inside the bathroom between Oct. 6-18, 2022.

On Wednesday, investigators with multiple agencies served a search warrant on Jacobs' home and the gym. During the search, additional evidence was discovered in Jacobs' possession that contained more footage of victims.

According to officials, Jacobs is believed to have acted alone and that there is no evidence suggesting that any of the children were abused.

A search of the gym found no other hidden devices