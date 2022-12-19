Wrong-way driver arrested after causing multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.

Just after 8:30 a.m., police noticed the 20-year-old man driving recklessly near 600 South 200 East before heading in the wrong direction of a one-way street nearby.

Salt Lake City Police Department

Despite an officer trying to stop the man using their patrol car lights, he "continued driving in a reckless manner through downtown," according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

While the officer didn't pursue the driver, the suspect ended up crashing into an SUV near 400 South and 500 East. The crash then pushed the SUV into another vehicle near the intersection, blocking the suspect's car from leaving the area.

The man ran from the intersection before he was caught by officers and arrested. The suspect was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while the two other drivers were treated at the scene.

Salt Lake City Police Department

An investigation into charges against the man is still ongoing.