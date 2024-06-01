Chad Daybell sentenced to death by jury

BOISE, Idaho — After a day and a half of deliberation, an Idaho jury has sentenced Chad Daybell to death after previously convicting him for the murders of Tammy Daybell, Tylee Ryan, and J.J. Vallow.

As previously reported, the jury spent all day Friday deliberating whether or not Daybell would receive the death penalty. This followed a hearing in which prosecutors argued that the crimes committed were "especially heinous."

Several family members of the victims gave statements at the hearing, discussing how their deaths deeply affected them.

According to the verdict form read into the record by the trial clerk, the jury unanimously decided the murders "manifested exceptional depravity," and that Daybell presented a continuing threat to the public.

Under Idaho law, whenever the state chooses to pursue the death penalty, particularly with capital offenses such as murder, the same jury that convicted the defendant decides whether or not they will be sentenced to death.

In the event they choose not to sentence them to death, the length of the prison term is then decided by the presiding judge.

The mother of Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, Lori Vallow Daybell, was previously convicted in Idaho for their murders. She now faces murder charges in Arizona for the death of her previous husband, Charles Vallow.