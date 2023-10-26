Lori Vallow Daybell's extradition to Arizona to face trial approved, reports say

POCATELLO, Idaho — The governor of Idaho has agreed to allow Lori Vallow Daybell to be extradited to Arizona to eventually stand trial for the death of her former husband, according to local news reports.

East Idaho News reported Wednesday that Gov. Brad Little had signed an "executive agreement" sent to him by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, allowing Vallow Daybell to be transported across state lines to face two charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of murdering her two youngest children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, as well as conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell. She was then sentenced to life in prison in the Idaho court system with no chance of parole.

In addition to her involvement in the three Idaho deaths, Vallow Daybell is charged with conspiring to murder her then-estranged husband, Charles Vallow, who was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in 2019. It was initially ruled as self-defense until details about the deaths of her children were discovered, along with communications between Lori, Chad and others.

She is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Arizona. In 2019, it's alleged that Alex Cox — Vallow Daybell's now-deceased brother — tried to kill Brandon Boudreaux, who at the time was married to Vallow Daybell's niece.

According to the East Idaho News report, the agreement between the two governors says the State of Arizona will pay for the extradition. It's also agreed that Arizona "may obtain custody" of Vallow Daybell, but she may be transferred back and forth if needed.