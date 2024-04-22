Watch Now
Chad Daybell triple-murder trial returns for week 3

Chad Daybell is photographed in court on Tuesday, August 4, 2020
Posted at 9:14 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 11:14:32-04

BOISE, Idaho — Court resumed Monday for week three of Chad Daybell's triple-murder trial in Boise Idaho. This week, it's expected that more experts and witnesses will be called to testify,

Monday picked up where Friday left off, with former FBI Agent Doug Hart taking the stand.

On Friday, Hart presented a series of text messages and other information between Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell that the FBI used in its investigation.

Hart followed testimony from an FBI specialist and Arizona detective, Lead Rexburg Police Detective in the case and Melanie Gibb - an acquaintance of Lori and Chad's last week.

