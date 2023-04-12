Court in Daybell Vallow trial adjourns early for the day

BOISE, Idaho — The trial of Lori Vallow Daybell was cut short Wednesday after the prosecution requested to dismiss proceedings for the day.

It's not known why the request was made, but various reports claim a member of the prosecution had a death in the family. The trial is expected to resume on Thursday.

Before the trial was adjourned for the day, Vallow Daybell's attorney, John Thomas, started things off by continuing his cross examination of Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo. Questions focused on the excavation efforts at Chad Daybell's property that led to the finding the remains for JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

The prosecution, upon redirect, discussed the weapons found at the Rexburg apartments, and the detective testified that he did not whether or not they belonged to Lori.

Questioning also clarified why Hermosillo contacted Melanie Gibb in Arizona regarding JJ's whereabouts and that it was based on information obtained by Lori. They also reiterated what the detective observed in Chad's behavior at various times, and more questions about the property where the remains were found.

Hermosillo also testified, when asked, that none of the tips that came in were helpful in locating the children.

On Tuesday, Hermosillo explained how the investigation into the disappearance of “JJ” and Tylee started, as well the condition of their bodies when they were discovered eight months later.

After 30 minutes, the state called Lt. Jared Willmore of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to the stand for a short period of time to discuss jail visits and conversations between Lori and Chad Daybell.

Audio was played from the conversation between Chad and Lori on June 9, 2020, the day police were searching Chad's property.

Chad suggests Lori talk to "Mark" and says Mark knows what they are doing. Chad ends the call telling Lori he loves her very much.

More evidence was introduced containing thumb drives of video visits from Lori's Sister Summer Shiflet, and Lori's son Colby Ryan.

Willmore was dismissed after the defense had no questions.

Lt. Joe Powell with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was on the stand next and asked about the investigation into Tammy Daybell's death in 2019. Powell had also assisted Gilbert (AZ) police in looking for the Jeep Wrangler involved in the attempted shooting of Brandon Boudreaux, who was previously married to Vallow Daybell’s niece, Melani Pawlowski.

Powell testified that this information led to the surveillance of Chad and Lori and said he learned of Tammy Daybell's death in October 2020.

There had not been an autopsy performed on Tammy Daybell before her burial, as her death was ruled as being from natural causes. Having information that Chad and Lori were married shortly after Tammy's death led investigators to have suspicions and ultimately they exhumed Tammy's body from her burial site in Utah.

The state admitted photos of Tammy's gravesite and exhumation into evidence. They followed with photographs of her autopsy. No further questions for Powell from the prosecution.

Upon cross-examination, defense asked questions about the surveillance of Chad and Lori. They also asked if Powell knew of Lori's whereabouts on the day Tammy died, and he said he did not. He also testified that he was not surprised to learn she was in Hawaii.

A recess was called after Powell testified, which led to the trial being adjourned for the day when the recess ended.