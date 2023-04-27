DNA found on pickaxe matched Tylee Ryan, forensic biologist testifies

BOISE, Idaho — A forensic biologist with the Idaho State Police testified that DNA found on a pickaxe found at Chad Daybell's house matched that of Tylee Ryan.

While on the stand in Lori Vallow Daybell's trial Thursday, Katherine Dace also testified that she had found blood on tools found inside the home in Salem, Idaho, according to East Idaho News reporter Nate Eason.

Testimony of the DNA match came the day after a forensic pathologist said Tylee's brother, JJ Vallow, had died of asphyxia caused by a plastic bag being placed over his head and duct tape over his mouth.

Hours later, Tara Martinez, a forensic scientist who also works with the Idaho State Police, said she found fingerprints matching those of Alex Cox, Vallow Daybell's brother, on the plastic where JJ's remains were found.

The testimony came as the murder and conspiracy trial of Vallow Daybell nears the end of its third week.

Eason reported that during Martinez's testimony, Vallow Daybell was "taking notes or drawing on a notebook," and was not paying attention to the evidence presented on a courtroom screen.

Earlier Thursday, FBI forensics examiner Douglas Halepaska took the stand and testified that marks on Tylee's bones were associated with stabbing and chopping-type actions. He also stated one of the fracture lines on her hip bone appeared to be axe-like.

Under cross-examination by the Vallow Daybell's defense team, Halepaska said that his examination was only on skeletal remains, and no flesh or skin because none of the tools seized from the Daybell property were provided for testing.