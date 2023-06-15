Watch Now
Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell request for new trial

Posted at 11:22 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 13:27:52-04

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell's request for a new trial following her conviction last month in the murders of her children was denied by an Idaho judge Thursday.

Judge Steven Boyce announced his decision following a hearing in which Vallow Daybell's attorneys first argued the language in her indictment was not correct, reported Kaitlyn Hart with the East Idaho News.

In a previous motion, the attorneys also argued that jury instructions were confusing, and that the jury was influenced by "outside sources." They also claimed one of the jurors had information that was not entered into evidence.

After a five week trial in May, Vallow Daybell was found guilty on multiple counts, including first degree murder of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

