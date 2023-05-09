Judge to allow Vallow Daybell trial verdict to be aired live

BOISE, Idaho — Whenever the jury reaches its verdict in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, it will be aired live for the world to watch in real-time.

Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling Tuesday allowing the verdict to be broadcast when it is read, which is in sharp departure from the trial itself where no cameras are allowed inside the Idaho courtroom.

Boyce's ruling came after multiple requests from media outlets to be able to record the verdict. Instead of allowing cameras in the courtroom, he said the verdict will be broadcast and shared over the court's YouTube channel.

Despite the judge's ruling, a verdict is not imminent as the prosecution has yet to wrap its side of the case, which is expected this week. The defense will then get its turn before the trial is placed into the hands of the jury.