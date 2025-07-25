Lori Daybell appears in court for sentencing in separate Arizona cases

PHOENIX — Lori Daybell is appearing in court on Friday to learn her fate after being convicted in two separate cases in Arizona.

During the first case in April, a jury found Daybell guilty of conspiracy to commit murder for the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

Then, in June, a jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the attempted shooting of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Prior to the sentencing, prosecutors had asked for Daybell to be sentenced to two life sentences to be served concurrently.

Daybell has already been sentenced to life in prison in Idaho after being found guilty in the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, as well as her fifth husband's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

