Lori Vallow Daybell moved to Idaho jail to begin life sentence

POCATELLO, Idaho — One day after being sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of her two children, Lori Vallow Daybell was moved to where she will likely spend the rest of her life.

The Idaho Department of Corrections shared a new mugshot of Vallow Daybell after she was booked into the Women's Correctional Center in Pocatello on Tuesday.

Judge Steven Boyce handed down the sentence during a hearing Monday in which Vallow Daybell offered a rambling statement on her innocence, and that her children, JJ Vallow and Tylie Ryan, were supporting her from Heaven.

Boyce said the search for the missing children, the discovery of their bodies and the evidence photos shown in court left law enforcement and jurors traumatized, and he would never be able to get images of the slain children out of his head, according to the Associated Press.

A parent killing their own children “is the most shocking thing really that I can imagine,” Boyce said.

Vallow Daybell's husband, Chad Daybell, is scheduled to go to trial for the same murders next year, but unlike his wife, he will be eligible for the death penalty.

