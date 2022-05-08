Detroit Zoo says 5-month-old wallaby joey is missing

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Zoo says a 5-month-old wallaby joey is missing.

The zoo said the Joey was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday and was discovered missing from the Australian Outback Adventure habitat early Sunday morning.

Animal care staff searched the habitat, and they are also reviewing trail cameras and surveillance cameras all over the zoo.

"At his or her age, the joey is just beginning the process of independence by spending time outside the pouch, but still nursing and spending time in the pouch. It is unlikely that the young wallaby can survive an extended amount of time away from the mother. We are reviewing every potential scenario and remain hopeful this joey will be found unharmed."

Earlier this week, the zoo announced that the 4-year-old red-necked wallaby named "Sprocket" gave birth to her first joey.

The joey is estimated to be between 5 and 6 months old, and zoo officials say it is just starting to leave Sprocket's pouch for seconds at a time.

Zoo officials say wallaby joeys can stay in their moms' pouches for up to eight months after gestation.