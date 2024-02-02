Bill to quintuple school zone speeding fines motors on in Utah legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers who get caught speeding in a school zone may soon have to get a loan to pay off their fines if a bill in the Utah State Legislature continues to move forward.

The bill from Sandy representative Robert Spendlove would increase school speed zone fines over five times from where they currently stand. The fines would similarly increase for those who fail to obey school bus signals.

On Friday, House Bill 345 was unanimously approved in a House committee and will now head to the floor of the full House.

Fines would reach up to $760 for those caught going over 40 miles per hour in a school zone on a first offense, but top off at $960 at the same speed with a second offense.

School zone speeding remains a major issue in Utah as authorities attempt to keep students, parents and staff safe during the school day. Back in October, Unified Police Department officers issued 62 citations throughout 10 school zones in Midvale during a 3-and-a-half hour period.

FIRST OFFENSE FINES :



Vehicle Speed Current Min. Fine Proposed Min. Fine 21-29 MPH $50 $260 30-39 MPH $125 $420 40 MPH+ $125 $760

SECOND OFFENSE FINES :