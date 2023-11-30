Eagle Mountain allocates $1 million to install streetlights after teen struck by vehicle

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Street lamps in Eagle Mountain have become a divisive topic.

This summer, the city council allocated $1 million dollars to install 77 street lamps along Pony Express Parkway.

“I think it’s for safety,” said Eagle Mountain resident Jenny Brown. “It’s a safety concern. I don’t think it’s anything other than that you need to be able to see the road you’re driving.”

The street lamps will be placed along the three-mile stretch from Oquirrh Ranch Parkway to Eagle Mountain Boulevard. As of now, three of the 77 are already standing.

“That seems a lot but I’m not against visibility. There’s a lot of kids running around,” said Eagle Mountain resident Amy Boothe.

Last month, a 16-year-old high schooler had to be flown to the hospital via medical helicopter after she was hit by a car on Pony Express Parkway on her way to school.

Eagle Mountain City Communications Manager Tyler Maffitt says the decision was made to further development and maintain safety.

“Like any roadway, it’s going to be susceptible to accidents, especially an arterial one, but we’re not doing it specifically for the level of accidents, although we are trying to be proactive and responsible in those respects,” he said.

Some community members have voiced their opinions against it, saying they moved out west away from the major cities because they preferred the darkness.

“I mean it’s sad not being able to see the stars as much anymore, but I think safety is better than that,” said Boothe.

Maffitt ensures the lamps will follow the dark sky ordinance and will only face downward.

“It’s going to illuminate the immediate area without casting any light pollution on the night sky,” he said.

Brown said those living in Eagle Mountain have to accept the reality of living in a growing city.

“By definition, Eagle Mountain’s not a rural city anymore. Even the mortgages just changed,” she said. “By definition, we have to grow.”

The city expects installation to be done at the end of the winter season.