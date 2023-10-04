Residents demand change after several Eagle Mountain accidents

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The day after a car struck a teen riding her e-bike to school, the Eagle Mountain community is questioning what can be done to protect their children.

"Worst call you could ever get in your life," said Megan Ringer, whose daughter was hit by a car this summer.

Early Tuesday, the 16-year-old girl was on heading southbound on a bike trail at the same time a woman was driving north on the Pony Express Parkway.

"The woman in the car turned, and as she turned, the 16-year-old gal on the e-bike entered the intersection and impacted the side of her car," explained Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

Ringer's 13-year-old daughter was also hit while riding her bike. After the light signaled her to proceed through the crosswalk at Porter’s Crossing and the Pony Express Parkway, a car hit her, requiring the young girl to undergo surgery.

"I am so thankful she was one of the lucky ones that didn’t get seriously injured," said Ringer.

The news of children getting hit isn’t surprising to those who run in the area.

"Even at crosswalks where I have the right-of-way, the walk sign’s on, I can’t tell you the amount of times where I’ve almost been hit, where I’m in the street and a car’s coming at like 45, 50 miles per hour," detailed runner Jantzen Russell.

Cyclist Trent Siggard moved to the city just three months ago and spot before before the city council Tuesday advocating for cyclist and pedestrian safety in schools, along with asking to change the timing of the stoplight. Siggard wants the light to be red when crosswalk is occupied and pedestrians have the right-of-way.

Runner Chris Sullivan also sent a letter to the council about his experience being struck at the same intersection last week.

"The vehicle failed to see me and brushed me with their mirror and only slowed after I slapped their mirror as they drove by," wrote Sullivan.

As Eagle Mountain continues to grow, parents and pedestrians hope the infrastructure can match it.

"I think there’s so much growth out here," said Ringer. "The infrastructure can’t keep up with all the growth we have and there’s so many drivers on the road."