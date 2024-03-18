Utah(?) has some of the best roads in America, report says

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah... yes, Utah... the Beehive State we all know and love, and the 45th state to join the Union, has some of the best roads in the entire country, according to a new report.

(Editor's note: Now is a good time for drivers to remember the old adage of not shooting the messenger.)

Consumer Affairs used data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration to determine which states had the worst (and best) roads based on safety and quality, and Utah was right there in the top 10.

Our beloved Utah placed No. 9 overall, with the report saying the state's "infrastructure is keeping pace with growth," and shared the following statistics that shine light on why we're considered such a well-paved area:



Fatalities per 100 million miles driven: 0.912

Percentage of rural roads rated poor: 2%

Percentage of urban roads rated poor: 7%

Yearly road improvement spend: $1.679 billion

One thing the report heard loud and clear from Utah drivers was complaints about the seemingly never-ending construction, with one driver commenting about road conditions, “They seem to be redone every summer, so they should be good.”

So remember to keep a copy of the report handy next time you feel a complaint coming up about a pothole or other Utah road hazard. Things could be much worse, you could live in Rhode Island.



BEST ROADS IN AMERICA 1. Minnesota 2. Alabama 3. Indiana 4. New Hampshire 5. Vermont 6. Florida 7. Idaho 8. Georgia 9. UTAH 10. Tennessee