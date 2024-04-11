Utah Highway Patrol launches campaign to stop distracted driving, prevent fatalities

LINDON, Utah — During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Utah Highway Patrol is involved in a new campaign trying to cut down on this deadly problem. They say between 2017-2021, there were more than 27,000 crashes on Utah roads related to distracted driving resulting, and more than 80 fatalities.

Troopers say the carnage on our roads due to distracted driving continues and is simply unacceptable.

“Over 940 crashes in Utah in 2024 so far that are related to distracted and driving and a large percentage of those are texting and driving,” said UHP Maj. Steve Salas.

Starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday, troopers and officers from other agencies will be out in force, targeting those who are driving distracted. Officers from 44 different police agencies will be contributing to the blitz, helping make up 400 shifts over the next three days.

Police spotters will be in unmarked vans, and if they observe someone driving distracted, they will communicate with a marked vehicle. Officers will then stop the driver and give them educational information about why driving distracted is so dangerous. The violator could also face a citation and a fine.

The goal is to get drivers to pay closer attention behind the wheel.

“We feel that other drivers are the issue and there needs to be some accountability for each one of us," added Salas.

Drivers are being told to hold themselves accountable when in a vehicle.

"When you see somebody that is texting and driving distracted, please make them aware of it and ask them to not do that,” said Salas.

Troopers say it’s literally a matter of life and death with safety experts showing that every time someone picks up a cell phone while driving, they are putting the lives of themselves, their passengers, and others on the road in jeopardy.