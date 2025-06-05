Family looks for closure after motorcyclist killed in Salt Lake City hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY — A family is trying to get answers after a hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City killed their loved one Sunday night.

They identified the victim as 67-year-old Scott Mair Sr.

"He taught us how to ride,” said his son, Scott Mair Jr. “I just can’t believe it, but he was the greatest man, still is the greatest man."

To three generations of the Mair family, motorcycles hold a special place.

"Motorcycles are the best freedom you could ever have,” said Mair. “But now it’s getting scary out there because people just don’t care."

They are feeling that pain firsthand. Something that brought them so much joy now plays a big part in their sorrow.

"It’s a major loss. He’s my best friend, he's everything I’ve got, everything my son has,” added Mair. “And now, it’s just been taken. How else do you explain that?"

Mair said his dad died in a crash Sunday night at the intersection of 2100 South and 400 East. He was riding his motorcycle and was hit by a car, which police say ran a stop sign. The family and police are trying to find that driver.

WATCH: Driver flees after deadly motorcycle hit-and-run in Salt Lake City

Driver flees after deadly motorcycle hit-and-run in Salt Lake City

"We're looking for a white sedan, and anybody else that has information, we're asking them to please come forward,” said Sgt. Miles Southworth with the Salt Lake City Police Department. “Anyone with doorbell cameras around that time, anybody that saw something, anybody that knows somebody that came home with a white sedan and has suspicious damage on the vehicle."

"They just can’t do that. That’s so negligent — you can’t just kill somebody and walk away from that,” said Mair.

Now, they're living with so many questions and wondering what could have happened if that driver had stayed at the scene.

"Please come forward, please provide some closure to myself and my son and my family,” added Mair.

"As a decent person, as a decent human being, please stay on scene and make sure that the other people are OK, wait for help to arrive,” said Sgt. Southworth.

Mair hopes drivers are careful so no other family has to go through this.

"I love him so much, and I’ll never stop loving him," he said. "And my son loves him so much, and we miss him so much. We can’t believe he's gone."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family, which can be found here.