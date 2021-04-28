National effort underway to recruit new and diverse PTA volunteers

We've learned more so this year that it really does take a village to raise a child.

Family members to nonprofits stepped up when schools shut down to make sure kids had what they needed to learn and more.

“And what I’ve seen is that they took a look, and so they helped address food insecurity, the digital divide, and how they can address that better. They've also, you know, given resources for distance teaching and learning,” said Leslie Boggs, President of the National PTA.

PTA groups across the country were part of the army of volunteers making sure families didn't go without while remote learning.

Through a $1.5 million grant from TikTok, they were able to buy grocery store gift cards, host mental health workshops, and buy school supplies, like laptops.

“So, we've seen them put hotspots in buses which helped the Wi-Fi within different schools and homes and so we've really provided even headphones and keyboards and computers, those types of things to help students be more successful and their families, as well,” said Boggs.

The help and outreach were different than it’s ever been.

So, the PTA is now on a national campaign to let everyone know they are more than just parents and teachers attending meetings and fundraising.

There are other roles they need filled by any adults looking to impact a child's life.

“By just being there and welcoming everybody in school, by being a mentor to a child, by reading to a child, whatever you want to do. We have a place for you, within our association,” said Boggs.

There are more than 22,000 PTAs nationwide. You can find a local group or join the national PTA by visiting PTA.org.