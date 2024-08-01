Central Utah police chief resigns, under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY — The chief of the Gunnison Valley Police Department submitted his resignation this week and is under criminal investigation, according to an attorney.

Seth Hendrickson was named the department’s chief in late 2020. The department board was “not happy” with how the police force was being operated, said Kevin Daniels, who is the Sanpete County Attorney and also works as legal counsel to the board.

“He had been absent from work for a significant amount of time,” Daniels said Thursday in an interview with FOX 13 News, “without proper communication to the board.”

He said other officers were “not aware of office policies” under Hendrickson’s leadership and that the department’s evidence room was not being kept “as good as it should have been.”

Daniels, who in his county attorney role is responsible for prosecuting defendants, clarified: “It did not rise to the level of affecting the integrity of any of the ongoing cases.”

Hendrickson, 41, did not return messages seeking comment.

Daniels anticipated being able to release documents concerning problems at Gunnison Valley after paperwork is finished to complete Hendrickson’s resignation.

Gunnison Valley protects the towns of Gunnison and Centerfield in Sanpete County.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives there are conducting a criminal investigation of Hendrickson. The spokesman declined to elaborate.

“The only thing I can confirm,” Daniels said, “is [detectives] did come down to Sanpete County and execute search warrants.”

A search of court records shows Hendrickson has not been charged with any crimes.

Hendrickson is the second Gunnison Valley police chief in four years to leave the job.

According to records from Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training, in 2020, then-Gunnison Valley Police Chief Brett McCall “self reported” that he drank alcohol while attending a firearms training at the state prison in Gunnison.

“McCall had a clear water bottle in the cargo area of his department … vehicle that contained approximately 4 ounces of vodka,” according to an investigative report. “McCall consumed the vodka.”

McCall relinquished his peace officer certification. That ended any further investigation by Utah’s police regulators. He also retired from Gunnison Valley.

McCall declined further comment to FOX 13 News on Wednesday.

Between McCall’s departure and Hendrickson’s hiring, former state Rep. Carl Wimmer, who had been a detective at Gunnison Valley, applied for the chief’s job. When he didn’t get it, he alleged discrimination.

The Utah Antidiscrimination and Labor Division later said Gunnison Valley discriminated against Wimmer’s religion and age. The police force paid Wimmer $80,000 in a settlement.

Thursday, Daniels said Gunnison Valley’s board has had turnover since Hendrickson was hired. It plans on ensuring the force operates better and is more transparent, and it will conduct a broad search for a new chief.

“I do know this current board is committed to holding chiefs to a higher standard,” Daniels said.