Operation Underground Railroad sees third CEO in three years

SALT LAKE CITY — The anti-human trafficking nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) has a new CEO for the third time in three years.

Tammy Lee took over in February 2024 after multiple women filed lawsuits against the company's founder and former CEO Tim Ballard, accusing him of sexual misconduct. The nonprofit was also named in the lawsuits.

The female accusers also worked for OUR. Lawsuits are pending.

The nonprofit "permanently separated" from Ballard after the accusations were made.

OUR has not explained why Lee is no longer with the nonprofit.

The nonprofit declined an interview but released the following statement in response to questions by FOX 13 News:

“Tammy Lee helped guide Our Rescue through a time of transition and brought renewed focus to our mission,” said Sean Vassilaros, Chairman of the Our Rescue Board of Directors. “We wish her well in her next chapter.”

“Derek Benner, who has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, has been serving in a senior leadership role overseeing Mission Operations and Survivor Care and brings deep experience and familiarity with Our Rescue’s work," Vassilaros added. “We are confident in Derek’s ability to lead Our Rescue forward as we continue to expand our efforts to combat human trafficking and support survivors."