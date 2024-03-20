CEO is out, Utah psychiatric hospital loses its license for the fourth time

MIDVALE, Utah — A psychiatric facility in Midvale has lost its standard license for the fourth time, yet its doors remain open.

Jim Hess, the CEO of Highland Ridge Hospital, is also no longer with the company. Employees said they were not sure whether he resigned or was fired.

Patients, employees, and state lawmakers have publicly called for the facility to be shut down. Some investigators and employees referred to Highland Ridge Hospital as the “The Rape Hospital” because of how frequently patients are assaulted and how infrequently the staff report those cases to police.

According to reports from the Unified Police Department, there have been 34 cases of assault and 20 cases of sex assault at Highland Ridge Hospital since 2019.

Patients, employees, and police say they believe the “actual” number is higher, citing examples of the facility declining to call 911 to report abuse as required by law.

“I was told verbatim not to call 911,” said Emily Rose, who used to work at the facility as a behavioral health technician. “If anything was happening in the building, we were to deal with it ourselves within the building — never outside authority, no matter what. Even if it was an assault, a sexual assault, anything. We weren’t allowed to call 911.”

In a letter detailing the facility’s noncompliance, the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) cited Highland Ridge Hospital's history of patient rights violations, which is "adverse to the public health, morals, welfare and safety of the people of the state."

DHHS said the hospital failed to...

ensure a safe and secure living environment

“failed to provide sufficient supervision”



ensure discharge planning is coordinated with the patient, family, and other parties or agencies who are able to meet the patient’s needs

ensure that policies and procedures are implemented and followed

“three investigations were not completed according to facility policy”



Hess previously sent multiple statements to FOX 13 News touting how proud he is of the care Highland Ridge Hospital provides to patients. However, in an interview with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Hess also acknowledged several issues, including citation(s) from DHHS for failure to report sexual assault.

“I just don’t have the staff to, you know, keep everybody safe,” Hess said. “So we just have to say, nope, can’t take any more patients. But they’re still coming.”

Hess has not yet responded to our requests for comment since his departure from the facility. Highland Ridge Hospital has also not commented.

Rep. Ken Ivory (R-West Jordan) said he plans to address DHHS' response to the continued noncompliance during this year’s interim session. He is the chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee

“If you find that anyone is turning a blind eye to abuse, that it’s not being taken seriously, that it’s being treated casually? I want to know about it,” Ivory said.

Ivory has seen calls for the shut down of Highland Ridge Hospital from other lawmakers, including Sen. Kathleen Riebe (D-Cottonwood Heights) and Rep. Andrew Stoddard (D-Midvale). Ivory said he’s not on board with that decision yet, because he wants to give DHHS the chance to fix any problems.

“I’m assured that there are changes being made," Ivory said, "because of the things that you’ve brought to light through your reporting."

“And you believe them?” asked FOX 13 News investigative reporter Adam Herbets.

“Well, yes,” Ivory responded. “It’s our job to take them at their word until we know differently.”

“Is it three strikes and you’re out?” Herbets asked. “Is it six strikes and you’re out?”

“There is no tolerance, zero, for ever allowing sexual abuse to occur, to be overlooked, to not be dealt with,” Ivory said.

Nate Crippes, supervising attorney for the Utah Disability Law Center, said he was disappointed with DHHS’ lack of oversight.

“If what we’re saying is this place can’t provide appropriate, safe, care for people? Then it has to be shut down,” Crippes said. “I think a license revoking isn’t going to solve the problem if we’re just going to give it back to them.”

Carmen Richins, the director of licensing and background checks for DHHS, said the state can, and will, shut down any facility that continues to show noncompliance.

“Each case is case-by-case,” Richins said. “Eventually, if we have to, if they can’t maintain compliance with that rule, then we would close them... If they correct something but it shows up again, 9 months, 12 months later? Then it’s obvious they can’t correct the problem.”

Highland Ridge Hospital remains open on a conditional license. It will now be subject to additional inspections.

The facility is also required to hire an “independent monitor” to write a report to the state each week with concerns and progress updates. Carol Van Hook was chosen for the position.

Any patients or employees with concerns are encouraged to file a report by following this link.