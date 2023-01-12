Civilian Review Board investigating Salt Lake City officers who denied first aid to stabbing victim

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Salt Lake City police officers who declined first aid to a stabbing victim in November are now under investigation by the Salt Lake City Civilian Review Board.

The news comes just days after officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown were cleared by police department's Internal Affairs.

The Civilian Review Board is designed to operate independently from Internal Affairs.

Internal Affairs opened the case several months ago following a FOX 13 News investigation examining what led up to the death of Ryan Outlaw.

Outlaw had waited approximately 27 minutes for police to arrive after the first 911 call.

Outlaw, his girlfriend, and a 911 caller each begged officers to provide first aid upon arrival. Instead, the officers, who had received medical training, stated paramedics were on the way.

"What am I supposed to do?" Anderson is heard saying on body camera video. "We have medical coming."

Outlaw's girlfriend, Fernanda Tobar, was charged with murder but convicted on a lesser charge. She was given credit for time served and returned to her home country of Chile.

Andrew Wittenberg, a spokesperson for the mayor, said he expects the Civilian Review Board "to review this case soon."

"Salt Lake City has released what publicly relevant information it is able to regarding this case," he wrote in an email . "It would be improper for any member of the Board or staff who support the Board to publicly comment on an active investigation."

"Finally, Mr. Outlaw's family has reportedly stated a desire to pursue legal action. Given those facts, Salt Lake City cannot answer additional questions about the matter and has no further comment at this time."