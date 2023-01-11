Officers cleared after allegedly refusing to help Salt Lake City man stabbed to death

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department has cleared two of its officers who were accused of failing to help a man who had been stabbed and was pleading for help.

Chief Mike Brown announced Tuesday that an internal affairs investigation into officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown found no policy violations occurred after they responded to the apartment building where Ryan Outlaw had been stabbed by his girlfriend.

The investigation was opened by the department after FOX 13 News learned Outlaw had waited approximately 27 minutes for police to arrive after a first 911 call on Nov. 13. Police said their response took so long due to a lack of officers in the area.

“You’re not doing anything about it!” Fernanda Tobar, Outlaw's girlfriend, yelled at the officers.

“What am I supposed to do?” Anderson responded. “We have medical coming.”

The officers took turns asking Tobar questions as the second officer stood over the victim, asking questions and giving commands but never touching him. Anderson said the officers weren't paramedics, who arrived eight minutes after police showed up on the scene.

Outlaw died 2 hours, 10 minutes after the first 911 call. Tobar was later charged with homicide in her boyfriend's death.

The police investigation focused on whether the officers failed to follow the following policies:

Policy 600.3 – Investigation and Prosecution

Policy 403.4 – First Responder Considerations

Policy 322.4.3 – Discrimination, Oppression, Favoritism

Policy 432.3 First Responding Member Responsibilities

Policy 310.3 – Domestic Violence Officer Safety

According to the department release, officers Anderson and Brown "acted reasonably and within the above-listed SLCPD policies when responding to a domestic violence call that later became a homicide investigation."

It added that the officers' priority was to secure the scene and make sure it was safe for medical personnel, and that they had yet to identify Tobar, who they say was uncooperative, as a suspect in the stabbing.

"Rendering first aid to parties on scene is a consideration for officers only after it is safe to do so," the investigation said.

While not named in the report, one of the officers said he was prevented from rendering aid to Outlaw because he was "concerned the elevator would begin calling to other floors and Mr. Outlaw would be trapped inside if he didn’t prevent the doors from closing."

The department said the officers called for an immediate medical response.

"Based on the findings in this report, it was reasonable for the officers to believe they could not provide adequate scene security and render first aid simultaneously, and therefore, called for additional resources in the form of a medical response team," said Brown.