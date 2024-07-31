Convicted Spanish Fork officer was investigated for hit-and-run weeks before child abuse charge

SPANISH FORK, Utah — FOX 13 News is learning more about a Spanish Fork police officer who was charged with child abuse and ultimately convicted of disorderly conduct.

Weeks before that case, Officer Owen Leifson was also under investigation for a hit-and-run crash.

He rear-ended two vehicles that were stopped at a red light in December.

Witnesses say he briefly got out of the vehicle, speaking only to the driver of the second car.

Then they drove off without exchanging information.

Aubrey Cloud, 18, was in the third car.

She had never been involved in a crash before and was surprised to see the other drivers leave the scene.

"It’s only a 30mph road, and we were completely stopped," Cloud said. "I felt pretty helpless. I was like, I have no idea who just hit me. No idea what to do... I was like, I just need to call my mom."

A bystander witnessed the chain-reaction crash and recognized Leifson as the driver of the first car.

He called 911 and stayed behind to speak with investigators.

"I happen to know who caused the wreck, and I watched him drive off!" the witness said. "I'm like, oh, that's Officer Leifson. Dang it. Poor bugger just hit somebody!"

Cloud said she was especially disappointed when she found out the person who hit her was a police officer.

"I would think, if anyone, a cop should probably pull over and make sure everyone is okay in a situation that he caused," Cloud said. "I think it’s hard to believe that no one knew that I was a part of the accident. I’m pretty sure the truck in the middle had to have known he bumped into the car in front of him."

The Utah County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash, but deputies were unable to figure out who was driving the middle car.

Spanish Fork PD chose not to discipline Leifson.

They say he reported no damage to his car or the second car, which is why he drove off and wasn't aware of the third car.

"Is that common or uncommon for the first two vehicles to have no damage, but for the third (car) to have damage?" asked FOX 13 News investigative reporter Adam Herbets.

"It's hard to say. I mean, you never know," said Spanish Fork PD Lt. Cory Slaymaker. "If it’s hit from behind, bumps into the car in front of them? You would presume they would know that, but I’ve seen crazier things happen."

Police reports show Leifson ultimately texted a photo of his insurance information to investigators, but he was not interviewed in person.

"If I left the scene? They would track me down," Cloud said. "I think he was definitely doing something he shouldn't have been doing. Whether he was on his phone, or drinking, or who knows what? I don't think you just randomly run into the back of someone unless you're not paying attention."

Cloud said she's not concerned with the damage to her vehicle, but she believes this case — in combination with the child abuse case — causes the public to not trust law enforcement.

Weeks after the crash, Cloud shook her head after learning Leifson was charged with child abuse.

According to the Salem Police Department, the incident started with an argument in January when Leifson got caught having an extramarital affair.

Police say he grabbed a child's arm, put it behind her, grabbed her by the back of the neck, and bruised her upper thigh.

Investigators described it as "a hold recognized by the officers as an escort hold which is used to gain compliance of suspects."

Leifson was suspended for 10 days without pay but was allowed to return to work as an animal control officer. He kept his police officer pay and police officer benefits.

Cloud feels, even if Leifson didn't crash into her, the child abuse case shows he shouldn't be receiving a taxpayer-funded salary as a police officer or animal control officer.

"I just don’t think that he should be allowed to continue and put other people in danger," Cloud said. "I think he’s proved himself over and over again that he doesn’t deserve to be a police officer."

Leifson is required to pay a $340 fine and take anger management classes.

He gave the prosecutor a pat on the shoulder as he walked out of court. He declined to speak with FOX 13 News.

Spanish Fork plans to rehire Leifson as a police officer, if Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) decides not to revoke his certification.

"Owen's a good person. We all sometimes make bad choices, mistakes in our life," Lt. Slaymaker said. "If he gets everything, you know, worked out? Then we're happy to bring him back to work."

Leifson's attorneys plan to ask for the crime to be lowered from a misdemeanor to an infraction.

